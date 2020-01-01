Former Hearts of Oak coach Kenichi makes Great Olympics revelation

The Japanese speaks on receiving an offer to lead the Wonder Club

Former coach Kenichi Yatsuhashi has disclosed turning down an opportunity to take over as coach of Premier League side Great Olympics.

Olympics are in the search for a new boss following the recent resignation of Prince George Koffie.

Assistant coach Seth Hoffman is temporarily leading the club.

"There has been a rumour that I’m interested in the Great Olympics job. The fact is that someone contacted me for the job but I never contacted them," Kenichi posted on social media on Tuesday.

"I understand they don't have a permanent coach, that is their problem to fix. I hope they fix that sooner than later.

"The Ghana Premier League is a great place to work and I can't deny the possibility to work there again.

"However, at this point, it is more important to work for someone who understands and appreciates what I can bring on the table. Coaches, just like players, have certain market values. Market values are determined by how the club sees the coach. Less they pay, less they respect.

"I wish everyone in Ghana the best of luck, and I hope I will work there one day in the right direction."

Olympics currently sit one place above the relegation zone on the league table after Matchweek 10.

Kenichi coached Hearts between 2016 and 2017 and returned to Ghana 17 months later to take over Allies. He mutually parted ways with the Eleven-Is-To-One less than a year into that tenure.

After his Hearts stint, the Japanese had brief spells with Nigerian side Ifeanyi Ubah and Cambodian club Tiger FC in 2016 and 2017 respectively.

