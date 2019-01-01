Former Ghana U-17 coach Fabin takes over Uganda U-17 and 20s

The erstwhile Black Starlets coach has assumed duty as youth coach of the east Africans

have named Ghanaian coach Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin as new coach of their national U-17 and U-20 sides.

The 60-year-old has joined the east Africans on a one-year contract, his first assignment set to be next month's Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in .

He comes with wealth of experience, having guided to silver at the 2017 Africa U-17 Cup of Nations in Gabon and to the quarter-finals of the Fifa U-17 World Cup in same year.

"Federation of Uganda Football Associations (FUFA) has confirmed the appointment of Samuel Fabin Kwasi as the head coach for the national U-17 and U-20 teams for a period of one year," the football federation announced via their official website on Wednesday.

"FUFA President Eng. Moses Magogo, flanked by the second vice president Darius Mugoye and CEO Edgar Watson officially introduced Kwasi before the media.

"Kwasi’s immediate task at hand will be to handle the team at the 2019 Total Africa U-17 finals in Tanzania."

Fabin's rich profile also includes coaching Ghana's two biggest clubs and , as well as Allies and Heart of Lions.

"I am here for a mission," said the coach at his unveiling on Wednesday.

"First, I want to guide the Uganda U-17 team at the Afcon U-17 finals.

"The time is very short but I will give it all my best shot.

"The youth need patience to work with and develop to their best."

Uganda will face hosts Tanzania, and Angola in Group A at the U-17 Afcon.