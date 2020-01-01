Former Ghana technical director Akenteng unhappy to leave post

The coach reacts after his job at the Football Association was brought to an end

Former Football Association technical director Francis Oti Akenteng is unhappy with the way his departure from the office came about.

The long-serving technical man brought his work to an end last month after the new Ghana Football Association (GFA) administration decided against renewing his contract.

The governing body has since launched a search for a replacement.

“For the sake that the directorate is now recognised and experts will be employed for the technical director just to be supervising, that one, I must say I’m a bit disappointed [that I am leaving at this time]," Akenteng told Joy FM.

"Because I have worked a lot; I have done so much on my own for it to be where it is.

"Now that people will be coming in where your work probably would be much seen by the country or people and you’re asked to step aside, that’s my only worry.

"That notwithstanding, I am sure I will be used in one way or the other. I am sure my contribution will still come in one way or the other.”

Former Ghana international Mohammed Polo, meanwhile, has described Akenteng's departure as welcome news, saying the coach was ineffective during his time at the helm of affairs.

With the GFA opening applications for the job, ex-Ghana U17, women's national team and Somalia head coach Bashir Hayford has announced his formal interest.

Ex- and coach Abdul Malik Jabir has also tendered an application.

