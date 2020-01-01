Former Ghana team chief Osei's alleges Black Stars selections are influenced

The renowned administrator shares his knowledge on player selections into the national team

Former Black Stars Management Committee chairman Wilfred Kwaku Osei 'Palmer' has revealed call-ups to the national team are influenced by officials of the football association (GFA).

There has long been allegations of external influences on the selection of players for the various national teams of the West African nation.

Earlier this month, striker Abdul Majeed Waris, who represented Ghana at the 2014 World Cup, made a similar remark on the topic.

"This is an open secret that GFA officials influence the selection of players into the national team," Osei, a disqualified aspirant in the GFA's presidential elections last year, told Daily Graphic newspaper.

"There are some players who come to the national team but are not fit to be in the team.

"Instead of we looking at things from a technical perspective, we tend to look for players very close to us to be part of the team, irrespective of their level or quality of skills they have.

“If you have your doubts, you can talk to the ex-coaches and they will tell you a lot."

Osei has a wealth of experience with Ghana's national teams.

In 2014, he was a member of the Management Committee of Ghana's U17 side that was disqualified from playing at the for fielding an ineligible player in the qualifiers.

The Tema Youth chief then moved on to become the Management Committee chairman of the U20 side in 2015 before earning promotion to the Black Stars in 2018.