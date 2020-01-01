Former Ghana star Kuffour judges Kwasi Appiah over Gyan-Ayew captaincy controversy

The ex-Black Stars defender shares his thoughts on the pre-Afcon 2019 row between coach and captain

Former centre-back Samuel Kuffour believes coach Kwasi Appiah's decision to strip Asamoah Gyan of the captaincy ahead of the 2019 in was a mistake.

Only a month to the continental gathering, the Black Stars were engulfed in controversy as Gyan - Ghana's leading striker - lost the armband to Andre Ayew.

The displeased Gyan did not take the decision lying down as he sensationally announced his retirement from international duty and would only rescind his stance following a plea by national president Nana Akufo-Addo.

More teams

At the time, a Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee, which had Kuffour as one of its members, was in charge of the administration of football in the West African country after a turbulent corruption scandal led to the collapse of the Football Association (GFA).

"It was a bit disturbing for the NC. I could see that some people were hurt somewhere. You could see that Asamoah Gyan was really hurt about the whole situation," Kuffour told Joy Sports.

"It goes all the way to the president [Akufo-Addo], so NC had become limited. NC had nothing more to say about it. That is why the president [Akufo-Addo] came in and spoke to the two players, the coach and the [sports] ministry.

"In my view, it was a little bit hectic. Why couldn’t we wait until after the tournament then we make the change to the captaincy?"

After rescinding his decision, Gyan was included in coach Appiah's final squad for the tournament.

However, the 34-year-old was reduced to a peripheral figure in as Ghana were eliminated at the Round of 16.

"That period, Kwasi Appiah in my view, should have probably had a second thought about the whole issue before making that decision [to take change captains]," Kuffour said.

"And I think he [Gyan] shouldn’t have said he wanted to retire. He should have calmed down. When you say those things, people may take it for granted.

Article continues below

"I would just leave it as it [captaincy] is [If I were Kwasi Appiah]. Asamoah Gyan is the captain. If he doesn’t play, Andre is the captain. Andre is like the second captain. He will wear the armband.

"That will seal the case. For bringing Andre in and Asamoah out with the atmosphere and all that, they can laugh [around each other] but within their hearts, how well would [they collaborate]?”



Since the tournament, Gyan has not earned an invitation to the Black Stars.

Appiah also lost his job as head coach of the Black Stars as a new GFA administration decided against renewing his expired contract last December.