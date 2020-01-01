Former Ghana star Attram wants Premier League to follow Bundesliga

The ex-Great Olympics trainer shares his thoughts on the impasse of the domestic league

Former Great Olympics coach Godwin Attram believes must follow the footsteps of to resume domestic football as soon as possible.

After two months of suspension of the sport due to the coronavirus pandemic, Germany took a significant step in resuming its first and second-tier leagues on Saturday.

The Ghana Premier League has been at a standstill since March 15 following a ban on all public gatherings including sporting and religious events in the West African nation as part of the measures to combat the spread of the disease.

“I will like to thank Kurt Okraku for all that he really brought on for the league," Attram told Joy FM.

“The league was really going on very well; people were going to the stadium like it used to be before.

"The league was good, it was really back, for two years we did not play, we started and got to almost half of the season, then Covid-19 came in.

“If Germany is playing football today, then I believe that football must come back."

The Ghana Football Association (GFA) has said it will wait until at least June 30 to make a decision on the future of the league

“No matter what it is, I think the FA must put some measures to the ground for government because the government will decide what we have to do. If the FA put up good measures that people will be safe, then why not?" Attram added.

"We can play without fans; if we really want football to come back, then maybe the FA will decide to support the clubs so we play behind closed doors."

The Premier League was at its Matchweek 15 stage when it ground to a halt and led the standings.

Whereas club officials from King Faisal, Berekum and Eleven Wonders have advocated for a complete annulment of the current season, others like want the championship to be continued when it is safe to do so.

With Ghana's coronavirus case numbers steadily increasing, the future of the league is unclear.

On March 15 when the West African nation placed a ban on all public gatherings including sporting events, forcing the suspension of the Premier League, a total of six cases had been recorded.

As at Saturday May 16, the West African nation had registered 5,638 cases involving 22 deaths and 1,460 recoveries.

Globally, over 4,686,682 persons had been infected, and 310,954 lives were lost.