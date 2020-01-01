Former Ghana goalkeeping coach Olele 'hurt' by how he was sacked

The former Black Stars No.1 is unhappy by the way in which he was stripped of his technical team position

Former goalkeepers' trainer Richard 'Olele' Kingson has expressed displeasure about circumstances surrounding his detachment from the Black Stars.

The erstwhile Blackpool and Athletic man was among a host of casualties as the Ghana Football Association (GFA) dissolved the technical teams of all its national teams last December.

He has since been replaced by Najawu Issah​.

More teams

"I am always grateful to have had the opportunity to serve the national team as the trainer for goalkeepers but what hurt me was the manner in which my appointment was terminated," 41-year-old Kingson told Fox FM.

"I received a WhatsApp message on one Monday from the GFA to furnish my CV and certificates.

"I did that and never heard from the GFA again. The next thing I heard was that the technical teams of national teams had been dissolved.

"This is not how things should be done. It really hurt me."

Article continues below

Kingson joined Ghana's technical team, then led by head coach James Kwasi Appiah, in May 2017 after calling it quits on his playing career.

The former and ace was Ghana's first-choice goalkeeper at the 2006 and 2010 Fifa World Cup tournaments.

A new Black Stars technical team, led by former captain CK Akonnor, was appointed in January.