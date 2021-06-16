Former Ghana forward Arhinful concerned by Black Stars' scoring form

The ex-international shares his thoughts on the national team's inability to find the net against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire

Former Ghana forward Augustine Arhinful is worried by the Black Stars' recent lack of sharpness in front of goal and states the problem could be tactical.

In over 180 minutes of action against Morocco and Cote d'Ivoire in two international friendlies earlier this month, CK Akonnor's outfit failed to score, raising questions about the quality of the striking department.

Ghana first succumbed to a 1-0 loss to the Atlas Lions in Rabat before being held to a 0-0 draw by The Elephants in Cape Coast on Saturday.

"It is a source of worry if we are not scoring goals. If you have to win a game then it means you must be scoring. Is it really an issue of striking? Don’t you think it's probably because of the strategy or format we are planning?" Arhinful quizzed.

“How is our striker supposed to score if he doesn’t get the support? We are not creating enough, maybe because of the format we are planning? We need to look at those things. Are we lacking strikers or a complete team play that will result in bringing in the goals?

“We are not creating the chances in the game for the strikers to score. We need to find the best position for some of these players to play a system that will enable us to score. Everybody must be allowed to play and we have to be concerned about how the team is playing on the field as well."

Article continues below

Against Morocco, Ghana were led by Crystal Palace striker Jordan Ayew, who scored just one league goal in the 2020-21 Premier League, with support from Saudi Arabia-based Samuel Owusu and Orenburg man Joel Fameyeh from wide. Ajax star Mohammed Kudus played just behind Ayew.

In Saturday's fixture against Cote d'Ivoire, Jordan maintained his place as the Black Stars' leading striker, while Spezia attacker Emmanuel Gyasi and captain Andre Ayew started on either side of the wings.

In Ghana's last two games before the recent double-header, they netted four goals.