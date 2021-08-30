Former Ghana FA president Nyaho-Tamakloe unhappy with ‘third-class’ medals for Hearts of Oak

The Phobians’ board member shares his thoughts on their rewards for winning the 2020-21 Premier League and FA Cup

Hearts of Oak board member Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe is displeased by the low quality medals presented to players of the club for wining the Ghana Premier League and FA Cup.

The Phobians sealed a double last season, beating arch-rivals Asante Kotoko to the league title, before moving on to account for Ashanti Gold on penalties in the final of the cup competition.

Amid the celebration, there were a few concerns from some quarters about the quality of the medals presented by the Ghana Football Association to the winning players.

Can we start a campaign to have the GFA change these medals for Hearts of Oak? Because this is just embarrassing and quite frankly, any team that wins the Ghana Premier League or FA Cup deserves better than this. #ChangeHeartsofOakMedals pic.twitter.com/9TlBQJwfTN — Fentuo Tahiru Fentuo (@Fentuo_) August 11, 2021

“We as a club have not at all had any complaint or said anything but as a leadership, the FA has been there for years – over 60 years now, and there have been progress all along,” Nyaho-Tamakloe, a former president of the GFA, told Joy FM.

“They are there now and they see the best being done, and I don’t think there’s the need for anyone to put pressure on them to better their position and the positions of the club, because this sort of third-class cups is unacceptable now. Look at the sort of medals the boys had – it’s unacceptable

“So I believe strongly their own leadership should look into it and know that the word is changing. Everybody is now well informed, and television is everywhere in the world. People are watching, particularly what happens in Ghana here, as we are a football country and they should improve these things.

“They have the money there, so I don’t see what their problem is. These sort of third-class cups and batches that they gave to the boys, I think it’s time they put a stop to it and get us something up to world standards.”

Hearts finished four points clear at the top of the table to win the Premier League, the title their first since last conquering the country in 2009. It was also their 20th league triumph in history, three fewer than Kotoko who are the most successful club in the history of the top flight.

In the FA Cup final, Hearts beat Ashanti Gold 8-7 on penalties to win the title.