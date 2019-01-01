Former Ghana FA chief slams coach Kwesi Appiah over Black Stars captaincy

The Black Stars coach is still facing the heat following the team’s uncelebrated performance at the 2019 Afcon

Football Association former president Dr Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes coach Kwesi Appiah’s decision to change his captain ahead of the 2019 affected the Black Stars performance at the tournament in .

Appiah striped Asamoah Gyan of the team’s captaincy and named Andre Ayew as new captain few weeks before the competition, prompting the retirement of Gyan from the team. He later backtracked on the decision and was appointed general captain.

“You do not change the captain of the team just weeks to a game and expect to get remarkable results at the end of the tournament,” Tamakloe told The Ghana Report.

“He (Appiah) lacks self confidence which he clearly demonstrated when he failed to maintain his stance on having the former captain back on the team,” he said.

Ghana played four matches at the 2019 Afcon, winning one, drawing two and losing another, summing their campaign as one of the worst so far in all their 22 appearances.

Article continues below

There have been calls for Appiah’s removal but some argue he should be given another chance.

“Appiah should be bold and resign on principle,” Tamakloe said.



