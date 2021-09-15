Former Ghana FA boss Nyaho-Tamakoloe unhappy about new Black Stars coach appointment

The erstwhile leader of the football governing body is displeased by hasty moves to name CK Akonnor’s successor

Former Ghana Football Association president Nyaho Nyaho-Tamakloe believes three days is not enough for the current administration to find a worthy coach for the national team.

The West Africans are in the hunt for a new trainer following the dismissal of CK Akonnor for poor performance on Monday.

In a publication on their official website, the FA had said in intended to announce a replacement within 72 hours.

“The FA itself is confused, totally confused,” Nyaho-Tamakloe said, as reported by Citi Sports.

“The three days they gave these three gentlemen to look for a new coach doesn’t make sense to me.

“Either they already have a coach in mind, or these gentlemen can never get us a good coach within that period. Mark my words.”

A three-man committee, comprising of GFA vice-president Mark Addo, Upper East regional football association chairman, Alhaji Salifu Zida and executive council member Randy Abbey has been tasked to find Ghana’s new boss.

Akonnor’s sack came on the back of a 1-0 away loss to South Africa in the 2022 World Cup qualifiers, a result which dropped the Black Stars from first to third on the table in Group G.

The team had opened their campaign with a slim 1-0 home victory over Ethiopia three days earlier.

The former Wolfsburg campaign was appointed Ghana coach in January last year, taking the place of James Kwasi Appiah.

On taking up the position, the 47-year-old was tasked to secure qualification for next year’s Africa Cup of Nations finals and go on to win the title.

Again, he was mandated to help the Black Stars secure a ticket for the World Cup after the team’s failed attempt in 2018.

His reign has, however, had to be cut short after winning 40 per cent of matches, losing another 40% and drawing 20%.

Ghana have less than a month to prepare for their next international assignment successive clashes against Zimbabwe in the World Cup qualifiers next month.

For the Afcon in Cameroon next year, the four-time champions have been drawn against Morocco, Gabon and Comoros.