Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah to seek court action against Football Association

The ex-Black Stars boss has registered his displeasure about the conduct of the football's governing body

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah is ready to go to court to retrieve unpaid salaries from the Ghana Football Association (GFA).

The 59-year-old led the Black Stars between 2017 and 2019.

His tenure ended in December 2019 after a new FA administration - led by Kurt Okraku - decided against renewing his contract after taking over the administration of football in the West African nation from a Kofi Amoah-led Fifa/Caf Normalisation Committee.

More teams

“I decided to keep quiet on my salary issues all this while but I think if you are working with someone and you are no more, the best way is to give the person whatever he deserves and there will be peace,” Appiah is quoted as saying by Starr FM.

“The question is 'how do I feed my family? Meanwhile, I quite remember when they [GFA] took over [last October], [Normalisation Committee head] Dr. Kofi Amoah gave them $1,000,000 [€924,573.3] and I even understand there is also some $500,000 [462,286.6] from Fifa or whatever.

"The bottom line is you should look at the essential ones and try and sort it out. But it looks like they don’t care.

"This is money I have worked for and they are not telling me anything which I feel it doesn’t show a sign of respect. So I have told my lawyers to deal with it.”

The 2017-2019 spell was Appiah's second stint in charge of Ghana.

Article continues below

He first coached the Black Stars between 2012 and 2014, his tenure ended by a disappointing showing at the World Cup in .

In the recent spell, the former Al Khartoum boss led Ghana to the Round of 16 at the 2019 (Afcon) in .

It was the first time the Black Stars failed to reach the quarter-final of the continental gathering since 2006.

