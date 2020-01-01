Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah reveals taking big Black Stars gambles

The ex-national Black Stars boss speaks on his second stint as head coach of the West Africans

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah has shed some light on his time at the helm of affairs, revealing some details of his last days in charge.

The 59-year-old led the Black Stars for a second stint between 2017 and 2019, his tenure ending in December when the Ghana Football Association (GFA) decided against extending his contract.

His last match assignment remains a 2021 qualifying double-header against and Sao Tome and Principe in November.

More teams

“One thing that I know is that if you are fearful in taking decisions, accepting criticisms and facing sack on the Black Stars job, you are not going to be successful," Appiah told Light FM.

“For instance, if you fear bringing in new good players to replace the old players, you are not going to do the country good.

"Even in our last game against South Africa, I included eight debutants and I was [asked] 'do you know your job is at stake?'

"But I took the risk that if we got eliminated, the country would benefit from the new talent introduced in the future."

Article continues below

Appiah first led the Black Stars between 2012 and 2014, with a poor performance at the 2014 World Cup leading to the end of his tenure.

In 2017, he was handed a second chance to make amends but a disappointing Round of 16 elimination at the 2019 Afcon in would lead to another disappointing exit.

Former Black Stars and captain CK Akonnor has since replaced Appiah as Ghana coach.

