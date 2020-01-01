Former Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah feels misunderstood on captaincy proposal

The 59-year-old has explained his remarks concerning the potential rotation of the Black Stars armband

Former coach James Kwasi Appiah believes his recent comment regarding the Black Stars' captaincy has been misconstrued.

In an interview with Happy FM, the 59-year-old proposed a rotational policy for the armband to quench perennial controversies over the position. The suggestion has generated debate, with many opposing the idea.

attacker Andre Ayew is the current skipper of the Black Stars.

"I was a not saying Ghana should adopt the captaincy rotational policy now since it will make no sense because Dede Ayew has just been handed over the armband," Appiah explained, as reported by Sportsworldghana.

"I was suggesting that if there are captaincy challenges in the team in future, then we can try the rotational policy, maybe it could work for us.

"I was not advising the current head coach as purported in the media to change the captain but I was suggesting an option should we find ourselves in the same soup in future as a country."

Appiah, himself a former Black Stars captain, has coached Ghana on two separate occasions; first between 2012 and 2014 and second between 2017 and 2019.

“Sometimes this captaincy issue comes as a result of poor communication from management members or certain people trying to push their own agenda," the former Al-Khartoum boss told Happy FM earlier this week.

“Looking at our current situation, I will propose we rotate the captain’s armband and also a general captain appointed to speak on behalf of the players.

" and other countries have made it work, so we can also emulate them.

“We should be careful or else this captaincy row can affect the national team for years to come."

Appiah's second stint as Ghana coach produced the Black Stars' most recent controversy over the captaincy.

A month to the 2019 (Afcon) in , the Black Stars were engulfed in a captaincy saga as veteran striker Asamoah Gyan - Ghana's leading striker - was stripped of the armband in favour of Ayew.

The displeased Gyan did not take the decision lying down as he sensationally announced retirement from international duty and would only rescind his stance following a plea by national president Nana Akufo-Addo.