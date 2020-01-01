Ex-Ghana coach Kwasi Appiah backs Amponsah for Asante Kotoko success

The ex-Black Stars boss shares his thoughts on the Porcupine Warriors' appointment of a new chief executive officer

Former coach and star James Kwasi Appiah believes new club chief executive officer (CEO) Nana Yaw Amponsah will need to put in place a long-term plan to attain success at the Kumasi-based outfit.

The former Phar chief, who contested in the Ghana Football Association (GFA) presidential race last year, has taken the reins at the 23-time Premier League champions, replacing George Amoakoh.

He was unveiled earlier this month.

More teams

"I personally think Nana Yaw Amponsah will be successful at the Porcupine club," Appiah told Light Sports. "A learned person with experience from all walks of the world speaks volume as to the competence he has to lead and make the club flourish.

"He will instill unity among the supporters and help generate money for the club so all and sundry must canvass their total support for him.

"We need to plan a four to five-year project to build a formidable team in order to compete very well domestically and internationally through the blend of quality young and experienced players," he added. "The supporters should be detailed about the project and exercise patience for it to grow."

The Porcupine Warriors are the most successful team in the history of the domestic top flight.

“Asante Kotoko is the biggest club in Ghana, no doubt. And for me, it’s the third biggest club in Africa, in structure. Unfortunately, the same cannot be said of its content," Amponsah said at his unveiling. “I am here to help the board and the entire Kotoko fraternity to match this superstructure with befitting content.

“I dare say that Asante Kotoko is bigger than [Ghana's two main political parties] NPP [New Patriotic Party] and NDC [National Democratic Congress]. Kotoko transcends boundaries. Kotoko is a culture.

Article continues below

“The joy this club gives its teeming supporters cannot be matched by any political party in Ghana," he continued. “I, therefore, plead with you to give me double the support you give your individual political parties of choice, and we will make Asante Kotoko great again.

“I’m going to make sure Kotoko participate in the Fifa Club World Cup."

Kotoko, who ruled Africa in 1970 and 1983, last won the Premier League in 2014, three years to their last title.