Former Ghana captain Stephen Appiah confident he can succeed as a coach

The former Juventus midfielder explains why he will be a good man in the dugout

Former and captain Stephen Appiah believes he has what it takes to coach at the highest level.

The 39-year-old, who was with the West African national team for eight years during his playing days, has long held an interest in taking to the dugout after hanging up his boots in 2015.

He had a stint as part of the backroom staff of the Black Stars, holding the role as technical coordinator.

“In being a manager or a football coach, the most important thing is how to handle the players,” he told Carol Tshabalala in a social media interview.

“You can’t show the players how to play the game. The only thing you can show them is the system that you want to play or the way you want them to move on the pitch.

“The most important thing is that you have 23 adults that have different egos, and you have to manage them.

“I think I have the ability, being the captain [of the Black Stars] for eight years, and not having trouble with any player.”

Appiah was Ghana's captain as the Black Stars featured at their maiden World Cup tournament in 2006, also going ahead to play at 2010 four years later.

Having retired from the Black Stars later in 2010, the former man was a member of Ghana's team for the 2014 World Cup in a non-playing capacity.

According to then Ghana coach Kwesi Appiah, Stephen Appiah's role as technical coordinator between 2017 and 2019 was to act as a link between the Black Stars playing body and the technical team, in addition to periodic scouting duties.

The Accra-borns club career as a footballer kicked off with local giants in 1995 and he went on to play for Italian clubs , , Brescia and Juventus.

He also lined up for and Cesena in the following a three-year stay with Fenerbahce in .

His last club, though, was Vojvodina in .

He won the with Parma in 2001-02, the Italian Super Cup with Juventus in 2003 and clinched a league and cup double with Fenerbahce in 2007. He also helped Ghana win the Fifa U17 World Cup in 1995.