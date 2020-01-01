Former Ghana assistant coach Nus: Reaching Afcon 2015 final a great achievement

The Spanish trainer looks back on his stint with the West Africans as he takes over Indian club side NorthEast United

Former assistant coach Gerard Nus believes reaching the 2015 final is a major accomplishment for the four-time champions.

On the recommendation of then-Black Stars head coach Avram Grant, Nus joined Ghana's technical team for the continental showpiece in Equatorial Guinea.

In the end, the Black Stars finished the tournament as losing finalists after a penalty shoot-out defeat to Cote d'Ivoire.

More teams

Last month, Nus was appointed as new head coach of side where veteran Ghana striker Asamoah Gyan played last season.

"Of course! Avram is a person that I like personally very much. He is an excellent coach and a perfect human being. We had a great time in Ghana, and we achieved something great for the country, I believe, in reaching the Caf [Afcon] finals. He is a big person in the footballing world, and I admire him personally and professionally," Nus told Sportskeeda.

"I spoke with him since he was also the ex-coach of NorthEast United FC we shared opinions, and he did tell me what to expect and other things as well.

"He said many good things about NorthEast United FC. He told me the people in are really lovely. He explained to me the vision the owners have for the club. Avram also explained to me the issues that the club has been facing in the past couple of seasons, especially regarding the performance of the team.

"It was a bit disappointing to hear those but I take it as a challenge. We need to look at the positive side of things always in life. That is my mentality. If I didn't believe that there is a chance to do something amazing with NorthEast United FC, I wouldn't be here.

Article continues below

"I want to be surrounded by positive people, and I hope we get that. I have already started working on getting the best of every moment, be it working on signing foreign players or checking out Indian players. I hope we can do something good this season."

Spanish coach Nus was also a member of Ghana's technical team at the 2017 Afcon in Gabon.

He has since had managerial spells with in , Rayo OKC on-the USA, Swedish outfit Eskilstuna and Irtysh Pavlodar in Kazakhstan.