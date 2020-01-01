Former Ghana ace Kuffour warns against pressuring Akonnor for Afcon title

The 2001 Uefa Champions League winner does not want his nation to prioritise immediate glory for the Black Stars boss

Former defender Samuel Osei Kuffour believes coach CK Akonnor must not be tasked to win trophies for the nation immdiately.

Akonnor assumed the Black Stars coaching job in January, replacing James Kwasi Appiah whose contract was not renewed after it expired in December.

Among other objectives, the new trainer has been set a target of leading Ghana to success in 2021.

“We should not set target that will put pressure on CK Akonnor to win cups for Ghana just because we need it," Kuffour told GTV Sports Plus.

"The coach should have the freedom to build a good team with a clear philosophy that will make people identify the national team at tournaments.

“Let us support him to have a good project that will win cups for the nation years to come. The current players are fading due to age.

"If he’s allowed to build a team with his own philosophy, it will go a long way to help the national team to achieve what we want.”

Ghana last won the Afcon trophy at Libya 1982.

On their last attempt, the Black Stars suffered a Round of 16 elimination at the hands of at 2019, exiting the continental showpiece for the first time before the quarter-finals since 2006.

Akonnor, though, is not lost on the high expectations and has said he intends to mould his team in the shape of Ghana's 1978 Afcon-winning side to make history.

"Over 30 years we’ve not won Afcon. I don’t want to be just another coach who comes in to manage Ghana and goes and then it’s the same story," the coach recently told TV3.

"I want us to work and make an impact, be relevant."

Veteran Ghanaian coach JE Sarpong has, however, cautioned Akonnor about getting ahead of himself.

"It is good that he [Akonnor] is being ambitious with winning the Afcon title. Times have changed and what happened in 1978 is different from what is happening now," Sarpong told Happy FM.

"Players who played in 1978 are different from those playing currently.

"The type of players in the team will also influence your style of play so he should play to the ability and capabilities of the players.

"CK Akonnor should tread cautiously. He is a very young coach and everything he says about winning the Afcon will be judged."

Ghana are on course to compete at the next continental gathering as they currently lead qualifying Group C after two rounds of matches.