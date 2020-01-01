Former Ghalca boss Raji warns Ghana FA boss over autonomous Premier League

The ex-club association boss has concerns about the West Africans' decision to run an independent league

Former League Clubs Association (Ghalca) chairman Alhaji Ali Raji has expressed his surprise at the move by the Ghana Football Association (GFA) to make the national football league an autonomous entity.

The Executive Council of the football governing body, under the leadership of new GFA president Kurt Okraku, has announced commencing activities towards making the Premier League independent.

According to the GFA, a five-member committee will be instituted to come up with the modalities, processes and a roadmap to achieve the goal.

“I am surprised about the eagerness of the new GFA president [Okraku] to see the league go autonomous," Raji told Akoma FM.

"It will greatly reduce the influence of the president.

”Ghana football is all about the league and therefore if he loses influence and control on the league, where lies his authority again?"

The five-member committee will include three representatives from Premier League clubs, their identities of which have since been revealed.

The trio includes Togbe Afede XIV, board chairman of Accra Club, John Ansah, operations manager of Cape Coast Mysterious Football Club and Delali Senaye, the CEO of Allies Football Club.

The Premier League is currently run by the Premier League Management Committee of the GFA, who replaced the Premier League Board (PLB) last year.

The current GFA administration - led by Kurt Okraku - only took over the office in October last year, replacing the Kwesi Nyantakyi-led regime.



"The Executive Council of the GFA has taken a decision to make the Ghana Premier League autonomous," the GFA announced earlier this month.

“In light of this decision, the Executive Council, at its meeting on Tuesday, May 5, 2020, has decided to form a five-member Committee to advise the GFA on how to proceed with the implementation of the Policy.

“The Premier League Autonomy Committee will be made up of three persons nominated by the 18 Premier League clubs with the other two to be added by GFA."

Ghana intends to follow the likes of and to run an autonomous league.

In Africa, is among the notable examples.

are the most successful club in the history of the league with 23 titles, while lead the table in this season’s championship which was ground to a halt due to the coronavirus pandemic.

