Former France & PSG boss Blanc ends four-year exile from management at Qatari side Al-Rayyan

The World Cup winner was relieved of his duties at Parc des Princes back in the summer of 2016, but is now stepping into the dugout once more

Former and boss Laurent Blanc has ended his four-year exile from management by returning to the dugout at Qatari side Al-Rayyan.

The World Cup winner was relieved of his duties at Parc des Princes back in the summer of 2016.

He had overseen three title triumphs at PSG, while also claiming a number of domestic cup triumphs.

Blanc was, however, to be ushered through the exits as Unai Emery was appointed in his place.

The expectation was that an iconic figure from his playing days would have little difficulty in finding another job.

Blanc has taken a lengthy break, though, from the stresses of club management.

His CV still makes for impressive reading, having first seen his stock rise as a coach while leading to title glory in 2008-09.

That success eventually led to him being offered the opportunity to manage his country.

A man who tasted World Cup and European Championship glory as a no-nonsense centre-half was, however, to find the going tough on an international stage.

France won 16 of their 27 games under Blanc’s guidance, with a reign that started on the back of a shambolic showing from Les Bleus at the 2010 World Cup coming to an end after suffering defeat in a Euro 2012 quarter-final to .

Blanc spent a year out of work before PSG came calling and took in 173 games at the helm of the Ligue 1 giants.

Several high-profile positions have been mooted for him since then, with his name often added to the mix when – who he represented for two seasons at the end of his playing career – are in the market for a new coach.

Opportunities to fill other international roles have also been put to Blanc during his time away from football, with Morocco asking questions at one stage, but he has patiently waited on the right approach.

Al-Rayyan have tempted the 55-year-old back into the dugout, with Blanc set to join legend Xavi in working with a Qatari outfit.

He has agreed an 18-month contract with his new employers and will be looking forward to getting back to work.