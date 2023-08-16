Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien continues exciting brand ambassador role

Shreyas Rai
Essien - Chelsea vs Arsenal 2006-07Getty
Serie A

Michael Essien continues to be the brand ambassador of a renowned betting brand in Africa.

WHAT HAPPENED? Former Chelsea midfielder Michael Essien has been named as the brand ambassador for SportyBet in Africa. Essien was associated with the brand previously as well and this is the continuation of that partnership.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The brand is committed to providing innovative and immersive betting experiences to its customers. And as part of this partnership, Essien is expected to actively engage with the brand in a range of online and in-ground activations. The brand hopes to capitalise on the Ghanaian's popularity as a footballer across the continent and reach their users through sports and entertainment.

WHAT THEY SAID?: On the partnership, Essien, who has also played for AC Milan, Real Madrid and Chelsea, said, "As an avid believer in the power of football to unite and inspire, I am thrilled to renew my partnership with SportyBet. The enthusiasm and dedication that SportyBet brings to the world of sports and gaming resonate deeply with me. I look forward to continuing this journey, working closely with the SportyBet team to create memorable experiences for fans and users across Africa."

"We are thrilled to continue our journey alongside Michael Essien as our Brand Ambassador. His commitment to excellence on and off the field, showcased in his storied career with Chelsea, Real Madrid, AC Milan and the Ghanaian national team, aligns perfectly with SportyBet's values. We look forward to collaborating closely on various activations that will undoubtedly elevate the betting experience for our users," said Elías Gallego, VP of Business Development, Marketing and Media of SportyBet.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

Michael Essien MilanGetty ImagesMICHAEL ESSIENGetty Images

WHAT NEXT? Essien will join hands with current Real Madrid defender Eder Militao who is the global ambassador of the brand.

