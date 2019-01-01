Former Chelsea and Ghana star Essien signed by Azerbaijani outfit Sabail

The midfielder is set to continue his career with The Sailors after some time without a club

Former international Michael Essien has joined Azerbaijani side Sabail as a player-coach, the club has announced.

The 36-year-old is set to make a return to action a year after leaving Indonesian outfit Persib Bandung.

He joins The Sailors on a one-and-a-half-year contract as a free agent.

"Sabail PFK has signed a 1.5-year contract with another legionary player, Michael Essien," The Sailors announced via their official website.

"Essien will also be in the coaching staff of the Sabail U-19 team.

"The midfielder who has scored nine goals in 58 games in Ghana has a status of free agent now."

Essien has had spells with , and French topflight , but it was during his time at in the that he struck his most accomplishments.

While with the Blues, the midfielder won the Premier League on two occasions (2005-2006 and 2009-10). His trophy haul also includes four titles, one League Cup, two Community Shields and the Uefa title in 2012.

The Ghanaian, who has also played for French club Bastia and Greek outfit Panathinaikos, also lifted the gold two times and the Super Cup twice while playing for Lyon.

At international level, the utility man was among the group that qualified Ghana to their first ever Fifa World Cup tournament in 2006, going ahead to play at the final tournament.

He also laced his boots for the Black Stars at the 2014 World Cup after missing the 2010 edition due to injury.

