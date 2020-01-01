Former Cardiff & Aston Villa star Whittingham has died at the age of 35

The ex-England U21 international had been hospitalised after falling in a pub in Barry on March 7 and suffering serious head injuries

Former Cardiff and midfielder Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

The ex- Under-21 international had been hospitalised since suffering a fall at a pub in Barry on March 7 .

It was revealed by South Police that Whittingham had suffered head injuries and was in a serious condition.

A statement read: "At around 10pm on March 7, South Wales Police were called to a licensed premises in Barry.

"A 35-year-old man from Penarth suffered a head injury as a result of a fall and remains at the University Hospital of Wales, Cardiff.

"At this stage there is no evidence or suggestion of a criminal act, and it appears the injury was caused by an accidental fall.

"Enquiries are continuing into the circumstances of the incident."

It has now been confirmed that Whittingham lost his fight for life on Thursday morning.

His former employers at Cardiff have led the tributes to a man who spent 10 years on their books, taking in 459 appearances and scoring 98 goals.

The Bluebirds said on the club’s official website : “It is with an immeasurable amount of sorrow that we must inform supporters that Peter Whittingham has passed away at the age of 35.

“We are heartbroken.

“The news of Peter’s sudden and untimely passing has shaken us to our very foundation. Our love goes out to his wife Amanda, their young son and family. They are at the forefront of our thoughts and, on their behalf, we ask for their privacy to be respected at this unfathomably cruel and difficult time.

“First and foremost, Peter was a family man - and somebody who could light up a room with his sense of humour, warmth and personality. Then, as a professional footballer - as a Bluebird - he excelled with talent, ease, grace and humility. Nobody did it better.

“The loss of Peter will be painfully felt by our city, supporters and indeed all who ever had the pleasure of knowing him. We love you Pete and your memory will eternally stay with us.”

Whittingham came through the ranks at Aston Villa, becoming an FA Youth Cup winner in 2002.

He won the first of 17 England U21 caps in 2004 and made a move to south Wales in 2007.

A two-time Player of the Year at Cardiff, Whittingham captained the Bluebirds to promotion to the Premier League in 2013.

The final challenge of his playing career came at Blackburn, where he spent just over a year following a switch to Ewood Park in 2017.