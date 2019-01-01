Former Ashanti Gold boss Tanasijevic rips into "fake" Asante Kotoko coach Zachariassen

The two expatriates appear to have fallen out after working together at Ashanti Gold

Former Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic has hit out at 's Norwegian trainer Kjetil Zachariassen, calling on the Porcupine Warriors to dismiss the latter.

Zachariassen's job at Kotoko has come under scrutiny following the club's relegation from the Caf to the Confederation Cup as well as concerns about his coaching certifications.

"That man [Zachariassen] is a very selfish man, he works in a very bad manner, he collected money from his players - that's why all the clubs he has coached sacked him within five to seven months - he is a fake man," Tanasijevic told Kumasi-based Silva FM.

"Kotoko management must sack him if they want to pass this [upcoming] game against Ivorian side [San Pedro in the Caf Confederation Cup play-offs]. Why did he leave [key striker Songne] Yacouba at home against Etoile [in the last match]?

"Yacouba - even with one leg - should play. Sack Zach because he doesn't know how to win an away game. If Kotoko win at home, it's no problem because they have their supporters around."

In April this year, Tanasijevic was demoted from AshGold's head coach position to the youth team following a run of poor results in the Special Competition, his place was taken by none other than Zachariassen who was then in charge of the youth teams.

In July, the Norwegian joined Kotoko ahead of their African campaign.

Article continues below

"Allow [assistant coach Johnson Smith] to sit in the bench as a head coach against San Pedro or else it will be very dangerous for Kotoko to pass this test," Tanasijevic continued.

"Johnson Smith is 100 per cent better than Zacharias, he's a better man, he's a better person and also a better coach, he has seen more things in the game, he knows how to win an away game.

"Everybody in Ghana knows how he came to AshGold. He made one man beg [Ashanti Gold president Kwaku Frimpong 'Champion'] to bring him to AshGold because at that time he had no club and 'Champion' accepted because at that moment AshGold didn't have a coach [at one of the club's youth teams]."