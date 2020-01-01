Former Ashanti Gold and Berekum Chelsea coach Tanasijevic makes Hearts of Oak revelation

The Serbian could be named as the new coach of the Phobians when the Premier League resumes

Serbian coach Svetislav Tanasijevic has stated he is in talks with Ghanaian giants to become the next head coach of the club.

The 43-year is looking to make a return to the West African nation after spells with Berekum and .

Hearts' coaching job has been in the news lately as calls increase for the sack of current head coach Edward Nii Odoom due to the club's topsy-turvy performances in the Premier League.

"I have spoken to Hearts management for a possible move as head coach but at the moment due to the outbreak of Covid-19, I am still in my native country, ," Tanasejevic told Silver FM.

"Never will I be an assistant coach in nor in Serbia, I can be an assistant coach in , but not in Ghana.

"I've got no problem working with Nii Odoom if he accepts to be my assistant coach but for me, I won't be his assistant."

With two previous spells in Ghana, Tanasijevic threw light on a big drawback of the nation's sport.

“Club administrators must religiously respect and care about the well-being of their players if they are to attain positive results on the pitch," he said.

“The problem I saw in Ghana during my stint with Ashanti Gold was the mistreatment of players by the clubs.

“If the Black Stars and the Ghanaian clubs want to win Caf inter-club competitions, they must treat and pay their players well so that they can achieve that feat.

“Ghana is blessed with exceptional talent. I’m really surprised as to why Ghana can’t win the Afcon trophy and about clubs’ consistent failure in Africa."

Hearts occupy ninth position on the league table at Matchweek 15. The championship had been temporarily suspended due to the raging coronavirus pandemic.