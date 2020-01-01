Former Asante Kotoko goalkeeper Amoako demands accident compensation after three years

The ex-Porcupine Warriors shot-stopper is unhappy with management of the club

Former goalkeeper Isaac Amoako has stated victims of their 2017 fatal accident are still holding on to their hopes of receiving compensation, three years on.

After a Premier League ( ) away clash with Allies in Accra, the Porcupine Warriors were involved in an accident on their way back as the team bus crashed into a stationary truck on the Nkawkaw dual carriage road.

The incident saw the death of deputy equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare while many others, including players, team officials and journalists, sustained various degrees of injuries.

“Coming Sunday, July 12, 2020, will mark three years since the horrific incident happened but [we have] still not received a penny from Kotoko and we don’t know as to when our compensations would be paid," Amoakoh told BA TV.

“The refusal of the Kotoko leadership to pay our monies has placed a heavy toll on most of the victims.

"Longest-serving team driver Nana Berchie has been at home due to the accident he had, while [players] Baba Mahama and Ollenu Ashitey have had their playing careers stymied.

“We are aware that the newly constituted board led by the previous board chair, Dr Kwame Kyei who held that position at the time of the accident, had begun paying off several debts incurred by the club but [we have] still not heard from him.

“We will not keep quiet until Kotoko's leadership pays our compensation to us [victims]."

The match ended in a 1-0 defeat to Allies at El-Wak Sports Stadium.

Kotoko's bus was carrying a contingent of 15 players, seven technical officials and two journalists.

The Kumasi-based side is arguably Ghana's biggest club and the most successful in the history of the Premier League with 23 titles.

Kotoko have also won the Ghana on nine occasions and the Super Cup three times.

On the continental level, the Porcupine Warriors ruled Africa in 1970 and 1983.

In the 2017 Premier League, Kotoko finished the competition in fourth position behind champions , academy boys Wafa, archrivals and 19-time champions and Cape Coast-based .