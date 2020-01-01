Former Asante Kotoko coach Zachariassen rips into club's management

The Norwegian is unhappy with the leadership of the Porcupine Warriors

Erstwhile coach Kjetil Zachariassen held no punches when speaking about the club's management during his time at the helm of affairs.

The Norwegian was sacked for poor performance last November, only four months after assuming duty as head coach of the Porcupine Warriors.

"I always believe that coaches need to be coaches and management should be doing management - they should never miss that," Zachariassen told Oyerepa FM.

"But the way they did it was way over the line, far over the line. When they point with their finger to one person, three is going back to them. They should not blame others but they should blame themselves.

"When we had a meeting and they wanted to sack me, all of them were there - all the management [team]. And quote me, they said, 'coach now we are here at crossroads', so they wanted to sack me and I said if I am going, we should all go because we are in this together, we have done this together."

Zachariassen's sack came after supervising a poor campaign in the Caf and Caf Confederation Cup.

"They don't have understanding on how to build a club, they don't know sh*** about building a club, they know nothing," he added.

"All of them in the management should leave their posts, all of them, they should have left when I left.

"They should not fire [current coach] Maxwell [Konadu] now. Let him stay but they will fire him and blame him. Kotoko supporters are tired of them, how they run the club, all they think about is themselves, their bellies.

"All of them, [club CEO] George Amoakoh can stay maybe, he has some experience."

On his appointment, Zachariassen was given the first task of leading the club to the group stage of the Champions League.

The Porcupine Warriors, however, only managed to reach the first round where they lost to Etoile Sahel of , forcing a drop to the less prestigious Confederation Cup.

Their new journey in the second tier competition also did not go beyond the first hurdle as they were eliminated following a defeat to San Pedro of Cote d'Ivoire in the play-off round.

