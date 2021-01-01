Former Asante Kotoko coach Polack threatens court action against club

The Englishman is unhappy by the club's lack of support for victims of a 2017 road accident

Ghana Premier League side Asante Kotoko risk facing legal action over their failure to compensate former coach Steven Polack for his involvement in a car crash during his time with the club in 2017.

While at the helm of affairs, the Englishman and the rest of the Porcupine Warriors squad suffered an accident on their way back to Kumasi from Accra following a league encounter with Inter Allies.

The incident claimed the life of equipment officer Thomas Obeng Asare while several others, including the head coach, suffered varying degrees of injuries.

"This will be the first time taking legal action against my employer and sometimes in life you have to do and I felt something has to be done,” Polack, who first coached Berekum Chelsea before moving on to Kotoko, has told Asempa FM.

“[The accident affected me], physically, my right knee can’t bend no more like my left knee also having a problem with my neck and back.

“I feel more pains during winter than summer since the accident, I haven’t done any running and am a sports person, I find it difficult to run because of my knee.

“Mentally, sometimes I will wake up and my bed will be wet with sweat because I have been dreaming about the accident and what happened and I don’t know why I’ve not been compensated."

This is not Polack's first complaint about the club's reluctance.

"You are an employee and you are working for an employer, you expect them [employer] to take care of you in whatever happens to you during your contract or the length you’ve been working there, so we are expecting them [Kotoko] to do that [compensate us]," the coach, who was fired by the club a year after the unfortunate incident for non-performance, said last year.

“Let’s be honest, they [Kotoko management] are adults, they should know these things. If the tables turn around and it happens to them, how will they feel?

"Three years later and we still haven’t been compensated. What if it were them in the accident? Don’t you think they would have already got their compensation?

“So always you need to put yourself in other people’s shoes and feel it too. Kotoko needs to compensate us [accident victims].”

Other members of the then Kotoko squad, including goalkeeper Isaac Amoako and striker Sadick Adams, have equally voiced their displeasure about the lack of compensation.