Former Asante Kotoko coach Osei reacts to club's Caf Champions League decision

The Porcupine Warriors' resolution to play continental inter-club football next term has received backing

Former coach Michael Osei has backed the club's decision to participate in the 2020-21 Caf despite concerns from certain quarters.

The Kumasi-based side confirmed their resolution on Monday after three months of deliberations.

In June, the club, together with , were announced by the Football Association (GFA) Executive Council as the nation's representatives in Africa next season. AshGold were handed the Confederation Cup ticket.

Concerns over safety due to the coronavirus pandemic and a long period of inactivity due to a standing ban on domestic football since March has seen some top personalities advise the club to snub the offer.

"It's good to play in Africa to help us correct our mistakes [from the past] year," Osei, also a former player of the club, told Hello FM.

"If you don't play, how would most of the players get the Africa experience? Those playing in Africa will gain experience as and when we participate.

"You are waiting to play league games to prepare because we might waste money but we should note that until we play we will not get the needed experience.

"We suffered several eliminations during Herbert Mensah's time but when the time was due we progressed to play in the final.

"So they should accept the challenge and play in order for the players to get the experience."

Kotoko and AshGold were named as Ghana's flag-bearers for the 2020-21 Caf inter-club competitions due to the premature termination of the 2019-20 domestic sport season because of the coronavirus and a resultant ban on all contact sports, including football.

Had the last local campaign gone all the way as planned, the Premier League ( ) winners would have been rewarded with the Champions League slot while the champions would have received the nod for the Confederation Cup.

Last season, Kotoko and Ashanti Gold represented Ghana in the two competitions, their campaigns ending in the first round by Tunisian side Etoile Sahel and RS Berkane of respectively.

The Miners, meanwhile, have also confirmed their participation in the Confederation Cup next season.

The 2020-21 African club season will begin in November.