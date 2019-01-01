Former Asante Kotoko coach Duncan urged to make Ghana Premier League return

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito calls on the ex-Hearts of Oak trainer to make a comeback to the domestic top-flight

Dreams FC technical director Abdul Karim Zito believes former coach David Duncan will make a good addition to the Premier League.

Duncan has been away from the national top-flight since parting ways with giants Asante Kotoko under controversial circumstances in 2016.

Zito's remarks come in support of a call by new Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu for more top Ghanaian coaches in the domestic championship.

“If we have experienced coaches and they are idle [without clubs during the season], it doesn’t make the work go on," Zito told Happy FM.

"The top coaches should be involved and not sit at home idle.

"I agree with Maxwell Konadu that the top coaches should come to the Premier League.

“If David Duncan and Coach [JE] Sarpong return to the league as coaches I will be happy."

Duncan has had coaching spells with , , Sekondi Hasaacas, Great Olympics and South African side .

He had also led Ghana's national U23 outfit in the past.