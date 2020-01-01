Former Asante Kotoko and Hearts of Oak coach Fabin lands new job

The erstwhile Ghana U17 trainer has assumed duty as leader of Aduana Stars

Ex- and trainer Samuel Paa Kwasi Fabin has been announced as new head coach of Premier League side .

The 61-year-old takes over from the embattled WO Tandoh who has reportedly been demoted to the assistant coach's position.

The Fire Boys currently sit joint-second on the league table after matchweek 11.

"It's Official!!! Paa Kwasi Fabin joins the club as the new head coach," Aduana announced on social media on Wednesday.

Fabin will combine his new post with his role as head coach of Ghana's national U23 side, a job he landed in January.

His last club coaching stint was a three-month spell at Premier League fold Allies between August and November last year.

Ahead of his Allies stint, his second with the club, Fabin spent two months as head coach of 's national U17 and U20 teams earlier in 2019.

In 2017, he guided Ghana to a runners-up finish at the U17 before leading the team to the quarter-finals of Fifa U17 World Cup in .

Two-time Premier League champions Aduana began the season under Tandoh, who was in charge as head coach until Fabin's appointment.

Tandoh is currently facing disciplinary action from his club, the Disciplinary Committee of the Ghana Football Association, and the Ghana Football Coaches Association for a vitriolic attack on Asante Kotoko coach Maxwell Konadu after a league encounter last week.

Aduana face Dreams FC in their next league fixture.

