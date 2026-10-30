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Adhe Makayasa

Former Arsenal striker Gabriel Jesus explains why he snubbed Flamengo move before sealing transfer to Barcelona

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Former Arsenal forward Gabriel Jesus has revealed that he turned down an approach from Brazilian heavyweights Flamengo during the summer transfer window out of loyalty to boyhood club Palmeiras. Instead of returning to South America, the 29-year-old attacker completed a deadline-day switch from north London to Spanish giants Barcelona.

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Brazilian reject Rio club approach

Speaking to TV Bandeirantes, the Brazil international disclosed that Rio de Janeiro outfit Flamengo attempted to lure him back to his homeland once it became clear he was no longer part of Mikel Arteta's plans. Although the striker enjoyed a trophy-laden spell at Manchester City earlier in his career, recurring fitness setbacks hampered his progress at the Emirates Stadium. That uncertainty prompted several clubs across Europe and South America to enquire about his availability.

Boyhood roots prevent domestic switch

Having progressed through the Palmeiras academy between 2013 and 2015, the forward won the 2015 Campeonato Brasileiro Serie A Best Newcomer award alongside the Copa do Brasil before claiming the 2016 Bola de Ouro as the Verdao lifted their first league title in 22 years.

Across 83 appearances in Sao Paulo, he registered 28 goals and nine assists prior to moving to England. Explaining why that history stopped him from negotiating with Flamengo, Jesus said: "They wanted to talk to me, but I politely said: 'I really appreciate the contact, but just as there are players from Flamengo's youth academy that you want to come back, I'm also a product of Palmeiras' youth system.'"

Palmeiras remain sole Brazilian option

Rather than heading back to South America prematurely, the centre-forward opted to remain in European football by penning a three-year contract with Barcelona running until June 2029. While he has no immediate plans to leave Catalonia, the attacker stressed that only his former club will be considered when he eventually returns home, adding: "I am Palmeiras, my mind is Palmeiras, 100% Palmeiras in a possible return. I don't know when."

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Fast start fuels Catalan revival

Since sealing his deadline-day move to Spain, Jesus has wasted little time rediscovering his sharpness in the final third. The 29-year-old has already contributed four goals and one assist across his first eight appearances in all competitions during the 2026-27 campaign. Staying injury-free over the coming months will be crucial as he looks to cement a regular starting berth in Barcelona's frontline and compete for major silverware.

Adhe has previously worked for ESPN Star Sports, Fox Sports, and FIFA.

Manchester United was Adhe's first love, and he has since been covering the Premier League and European football for GOAL.

Adhe's favorite football memory is covering the Indonesia vs. Netherlands match at GBK in 2013, and randomly meeting Radja Nainggolan in the stands of Sultan Agung Stadium, Bantul, when the former Inter player was playing for Bhayangkara FC.

Adhe's areas of expertise after over a decade and thousands of football matches:

  • Deep knowledge of both Indonesian and European football
  • Premier League analysis
  • Covering a wide range of editorial topics

Adhe's All-Time XI (4-1-2-3) Edwin van der Sar; Dani Alves, Paolo Maldini, Nemanja Vidic, Roberto Carlos; Roy Keane; Xavi, Paul Scholes; Lionel Messi, Ruud van Nistelrooy, Cristiano Ronaldo.