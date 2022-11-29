Former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure takes Wigan Athletic job as he begins his managerial career

Wigan Athletic have appointed former Arsenal defender Kolo Toure as their new manager.

Toure appointed Wigan manager

Sacked Leam Richardson earlier in November

Yaya Toure was also approached

WHAT HAPPENED? Toure has become the first African international to manage a club in senior English football after he was appointed head coach of the Latics. The Championship club showed the door to Richardson after he went eight successive games without a win. Toure's younger brother Yaya was approached too, but he was not keen to take up the role.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The former Arsenal player has been working at Leicester City since February 2019 and has honed his skills under Brendan Rodgers. Kevin Betsy and Ashvir Johal will form his backroom staff along with assistant manager Rob Kelly. He will join up with the squad in Turkey on a mid-season training camp.

WHAT THEY SAID? "We are delighted that Kolo has become the new manager of Wigan Athletic Football Club, and the board are pleased that he is the man to take us forward," said Chief Executive Malachy Brannigan after the appointment.

IN TWO PHOTOS:

WHAT NEXT FOR TOURE? The manager will take his place in the dugout for the first time when Wigan face Milwall on December 10 in the Championship.