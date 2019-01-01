Former Arsenal and Ghana midfielder Frimpong hangs up his boots over injury frustrations

The midfielder has bowed out of the game, his career having been blighted by injuries

Former and midfielder Emmanuel Frimpong has announced retirement from professional football with immediate effect.

At 27, the 'Dench' has been forced to call time on his career after growing frustrated with recurrent injuries.

He made 16 professional appearances for The Gunners between 2011 and 2014, and one outing for the Black Stars in 2013.

“It is with great sadness I have decided to retire from professional football," Frimpong announced via social media.

“I have had problems with my knee for the last five years or so and have got back to playing at a professional level.

“But since November 2017 I haven’t been in action as I had a tear in my knee ligament.

“I decided with my own will that I will not opt for the operation since I was not enjoying football playing through pain.

“I would love to thank all the clubs I have represented, Arsenal, Charlton, Barnsley, , Ufa, AFC Eskilstuna and Ermis for the love and support they have given and to the fans who always supported me. Thank you and let’s see what the future holds.

“Spending time with my daughter and family the last year has made me realise I’m blessed."

RETIREMENT FROM PROFESSIONAL FOOTBALL THANK YOU ALL GOOD BLESS👍🏿🙌🏿🙏🏿 pic.twitter.com/LaIYG6raw1 — EMMANUEL FRIMPONG (@IAMFRIMPONG26) March 7, 2019

Having joined Arsenal as a nine-year-old, Frimpong made his professional debut for the club in a tie against in August 2011, coming on as a second-half substitute.

Limited playing opportunities with The Gunners meant the midfielder had to head out on loans to Wolverhampton Wanderers, Charlton Athletic and Fulham, before permanently leaving the Emirates Stadium for Barnsley in 2014.

Article continues below

Frimpong was released by The Tykes after only four months, after which he set off to where he played for Ufa and Arsenal Tula.

In February 2017, he joined Swedish side AFC Eskilstuna, from where he signed for his last club Ermis Aradippou of Cyprus in August same year.

At international level, Frimpong - born in Ghana's city of Kumasi - made his debut for the Black Stars in a World Cup qualifier against Sudan in 2013, having switched allegiance from whom he represented at various youth levels.