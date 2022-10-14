It is semi-final time in the CPL - here's everything you need to know and how you can watch along...

The 2022 Canadian Premier League kicks off the first week of its semi-finals on Saturday as Forge FC make the trip to face Cavalry FC in a major encounter.

With two legs over which to dictate who makes it all the way to the championship game, it isn't quite do-or-die time yet for either side - but they will both want to throw down an early marker.

GOAL brings you details on how to watch the game on TV in the UK and U.S. as well as how to stream it live online.

This page contains affiliate links. When you subscribe through the links provided, we may earn a commission.

Forge at Cavalry date & kick-off time

Game: Forge FC at Cavalry FC Date: October 15, 2022 Kick-off: 9:00pm BST / 4:00pm ET Stream: fuboTV (start with free trial)

How to watch Forge at Cavalry on TV & live stream online

In the United States (U.S.), the game can be watched live and on-demand with fuboTV (start with a free trial). New users can sign up for a free seven-day trial of the live sports streaming service, which can be accessed via iOS, Android, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Roku and Apple TV as well as on a web browser.

In the U.S., the game can also be watched on Fox Soccer Plus.

In the UK, the match will be broadcast on BT Sport 6, while the game can also be streamed through the BT Sport App.

Country TV channel Live stream US Fox Soccer Plus fuboTV UK BT Sport 6 BT Sport App

Forge squad & team news

Without home advantage for this opening encounter, Forge are secure in the knowledge that any slip-up here can be repaid in kind on their own turf next week.

Throw down the gauntlet here though? They'll have one step in the final. This match cannot be understated.

Position Players Goalkeepers Henry, Kalongo, Bontis Defenders Grant, Morgan, Krutzen, Metusala, Stampatori, Owolabi-Belewu Midfielders Bekker, Castello, Achinioti-Jönsson, Poku, Hojabrpour, Jensen, Sissoko Forwards Samuel, Choiniére, Campbell, Nanco, Welshman, Pacius, Borges, Caldeira, Browne

Cavalry squad and team news

Welcoming their visitors to face them, Cavalry may well anticipate the toughest test is yet to come in this two-legged encounter.

Will they throw the kitchen sink at their foe this early on though? Or will we see a more defensively-minded proposition.