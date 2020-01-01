‘For my dad, the Lion King’ - Barcelona legend Eto’o pays tribute to late father

The Blaugrana great left a message on his Instagram page dedicated to his deceased father, insisting he would miss his ‘laughter' and 'availability'

Former star Samuel Eto’o wrote an emotional tribute to his late father via his social media handle.

Eto’o, who was named African Player of the Year on four occasions, announced his passing to his father, whose name was not disclosed.



Alongside the 39-year-old’s image with him on Instagram, he used the following heartfelt words in the caption, “For my dad, the Lion King”.

Article continues below

More teams

“A strong, honest, courageous and available man has left. You're off to rest dad, your journey of admiration and respect,” Eto’o wrote.“I could not venture to describe your biography but I remember that you were a patriot, a citizen of the world, a model but above all a symbol for an entire people. Thanks, Dad.“We will miss your listening, your laughter and your unfailing availability. Thank you for your advice and for the immense work done as a pioneer even if life has not always been a long quiet river.“You're gone, but you'll remain in us your loved ones, children and grandchildren.“Thank you for the love you have shown. Your son Samuel Eto'o will always love you.”Widely regarded as one of Africa's greatest-ever players, Eto'o retired from all forms of football at the age of 38.The veteran enjoyed an excellent career at the top level of the game, winning numerous trophies with and also representing Cameroon at four World Cups.The ambassador claimed gold at the 2000 Olympics as well as two titles in 2000 and 2002 with four African Player of the Year crowns - a record he shares with Cote d'Ivoire's Yaya Toure.