Football on UK TV this week: Matches to watch & live stream today, tomorrow & this weekend

Goal brings you all the matches that are being shown live on television so you can plan your next few days of viewing pleasure

Football never stops, whether it is the Premier League, or the European Championship, there is almost always some action to watch on television.

Here are all the games that are being shown live on channels such as Sky Sports, BT Sport, BBC and more in the United Kingdom this week.

*All times are UK.

Wednesday October 9

The highlight of Wednesday evening's fare is undoubtedly the meeting between international heavyweights and , which, while a friendly match, will give viewers the opportunity to see some of the biggest stars in world football in action.

Time Match TV channel 7pm Belarus U19 vs U19 BBC Sport online 7:45pm Germany vs Argentina Sky Sports Football 7:45pm Stockport County vs Hartlepool United BT Sport 1

Thursday October 10

Qualification for kicks off on Thursday, with games involving , Scotland and .

Michael O'Neill's Northern Ireland have the toughest assignment, with an away trip to the , while Scotland face and Wales play Slovakia.

and will also lock horns on Thursday as they play a friendly match in Singapore.

Time Match TV channel 1pm Brazil vs Senegal LFC TV 3pm Kazakhstan vs Cyprus Sky Sports Football 5pm Belarus vs Estonia Sky Sports Football 5pm Kosovo vs Gibraltar Sky Sports Red Button 5:15pm Scotland U21 vs Lithuania U21 BBC Sport online 7:45pm Netherlands vs Northern Ireland Sky Sports Main Event 7:45pm vs Hungary Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Slovakia vs Wales Sky Sports Premier League / S4C 7:45pm vs Israel Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm North Macedonia vs Slovenia Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Latvia vs Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm vs San Marino Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Russia vs Scotland Sky Sports Football

Friday October 11

Euro 2020 qualifiers continue on Friday, with , and among the teams in action.

Gareth Southgate's Three Lions make the trip to , while world champions France take on Nordic upstarts . Portugal, meanwhile, will host lowly Luxembourg.

There is also action taking place in and to look forward to.

Time Match TV channel 9:30am Adelaide United vs Sydney FC BT Sport 1 7:35pm Stenhousemuir vs Waterford BBC Alba 7:45pm Czech Republic vs England ITV 7:45pm Montenegro vs Bulgaria Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Portugal vs Luxembourg Sky Sports Premier League 7:45pm vs Lithuania Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Andorra vs Moldova Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Iceland vs France Sky Sports Football 7:45pm vs Albania Sky Sports Red Button 8pm vs Tenerife YouTube

Saturday October 12

UK-based football fans are set for a packed schedule on Saturday, with Euro 2020 qualifiers involving Spain, and the in store.

Mick McCarthy's Boys in Green will hope to strengthen their grip on top spot by beating Georgia, while Spain are away to Norway.

There is a Classical derby of sorts too, with Italy facing Greece in the evening.

Time Match TV channel 7:15am Western Sydney Wanderers vs Central Coast Mariners BT Sport 1 9:30am Melbourne Victory vs Melbourne City BT Sport 1 11am vs Elche La Liga YouTube 12 noon Scotland U19 vs Andorra U19 BBC Sport online 2pm Georgia vs Republic of Ireland Sky Sports Football / Main Event 2pm Man City Women vs Women FA Player 3pm Charlton Athletic Women vs Women FA Player 3pm Almeria vs Lugo La Liga YouTube 3pm Gijon vs Alcorcon La Liga YouTube 5pm vs Sky Sports Football 5pm Faroe Islands vs Romania Sky Sports Red Button 5pm -Herzegovina vs Finland Sky Sports Red Button 5pm Extremadura vs Ponferradina La Liga YouTube 5pm Malaga vs Cadiz La Liga YouTube 5:15pm Partick Thistle vs Connah's Quay S4C 7:45pm Malta vs Sky Sports Red Button 7:45pm Norway vs Spain Sky Sports Football 7:45pm Italy vs Greece Sky Sports Premier League 7:45pm Liechtenstein vs Armenia Sky Sports Red Button

Sunday October 13

European heavyweights such as Belgium, Germany and Netherlands will be on TV on Sunday as Euro 2020 qualification continues.

Belgium face off against Kazakhstan in the early afternoon kick-off, with the Netherlands playing Belarus in the early evening. Germany take on Estonia in one of the later kick-offs of the day.

There is also a host of women's football available to watch on Sunday, starting early in the morning with NWSL matches, followed by FA Women's action in the afternoon.