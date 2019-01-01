Football to return 'soon' in Ghana as Normalisation Committee's 'Special Competition' comes back on track

A statement on Monday says measures are underway for the proposed competition to become a reality following an earlier annulment

The cancelled Football Association Normalisation Committee 'Special Competition' has been reinstated following a stakeholders meeting on Monday.

The championship, which will involve all 16 and all 48 Division One League teams, intended to "keep clubs active" until the start of a new season, was cancelled by the Normalisation Committee on February 11 on grounds of a lack of co-operation of the top tier clubs.

Initially scheduled to take off on January 26, the competition's commencement date was postponed on three occasions due to a series of setbacks before its eventual cancellation.

"The minister for youth and sports, Hon. Kwame Asiamah, and the Parliamentary Select Committee on Youth, Sports and Culture chaired by Hon. Alex Agyekum held a meeting with the GFA Normalisation Committee (NC) of the Ghana Football Association and the Ghana League Clubs Association (GHALCA) on Monday 25 February 2019," a statement signed by deputy sports minister Curtis Perry Okudzeto reads.

"The meeting was centred on the Special Competition to be organised by the GFA Normalisation Committee to precede the resumption of football-related activities in the country.

"The Ministry is working closely with the GFA Normalisation committee and the clubs to draw up a road-map for the competition, taking into consideration the enormous contributions from both sides.

"An announcement on the date of commencement of the competition will be communicated to the public in due course.

"The Ministry is grateful to the public for their understanding and patience in this regard."

Owing to the absence of competitive football competitions in Ghana in the aftermath of an FA corruption scandal in June last year, the Normalisation Committee - an interim body tasked by Fifa, Caf and the Ghanaian government to temporarily run the sport in the stead of the FA - announced the all-new championship while measures are being taken to "reform" football in the country.