Football Manager 2022 free agents: Who are the best out of contract players to sign?

Ryan Kelly
Oct 27, 2021 17:13 UTC +00:00
Getty/Goal composite

Hands tied in the transfer market? Look no further, we've got some of the best players available to sign for free

Being prudent with finances is a key aspect of football management and that's no different in Football Manager 2022.

If you're managing a cash-strapped team with no transfer budget, you will have to become something of a 'wheeler-dealer' manager in order to bolster your squad.

The good news is that there is no shortage of talent available on free transfer. Goal brings you some of the best options to sign in FM22.

On this page

  1. Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2022
  2. Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2022
  3. Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2022
  4. Best free agent strikers on Football Manager 2022

Best free agent goalkeepers on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality
Willy Caballero 39 GK Argentina
Carlos Abad 26 GK Spain
Ander Bardaji 26 GK Spain
Ali Alhamada 29 GK Comoros
Abdoulaye Diallo 29 GK Senegal
Nathan Cremillieux 21 GK France
Ataberk Dadakdeniz 21 GK Turkey
Keiren Westwood 36 GK Republic of Ireland
Juan Pablo Carrizo 37 GK Argentina
Beto 39 GK Portugal

Good goalkeepers are a precious commodity and there are not many world class shotstoppers out of contract in Football Manager 2022.

However, former Chelsea and Manchester City net minder Willy Caballero is available, though at 39 in the game the chances are he will retire fairly promptly.

Most of the top free agent goalkeepers are probably Championship level at best, but there are a number of full internationals, including Keiren Westwood and Abdoulaye Diallo.

Best free agent defenders on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality
Eliaquim Mangala 30 DC France
Mateo Mussachio 30 DC Argentina
Neven Subotic 32 DC Serbia
Sidnei 31 DC Brazil
Joris Gnagnon 24 DC / DM France
Branislav Ivanovic 37 DRC Serbia
Fabio Coentrao 33 DL / WBL / AMRLC Portugal
Kwadwo Asamoah 32 DL / WBL Ghana
Neil Taylor 32 DL / WBL Wales
Dani Alves 38 DR / WBR / MRC Brazil
Francis 25 DR / WBR Spain
Ivan 27 DR / WBR Spain
Marc Navarro 26 DR / WBR / MR Spain
Ahmed Elmohamady 33 DR / WBR / MR Egypt

Barcelona and Brazil's legendary wing-back Dani Alves is available for free at the start of the game and, depending on the team you are managing, he could make a decent contribution. Alves hinted that he would be open to returning to Camp Nou to help the cash-strapped Catalan outfit and his experience would be an asset.

Another veteran Champions League winner, Branislav Ivanovic, is also available on free transfer, but the former Serbia international's best days are behind him. Ivanovic's compatriot Neven Subotic is a bit younger and, while his heyday with Jurgen Klopp's Borussia Dortmund is long gone, he still has the attributes of a solid centre-back.

While many of the best free agents are pushing on in years, there are a number of defenders who are in their prime, such as Eliaquim Mangala, Sidney and Mateo Mussachio.

Former Watford full-back Marc Navarro is in his mid-twenties, while French centre-back Joris Gnagnon is approaching peak years in terms of physicality.

Best free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality
Jack Wilshere 29 DM / AMRLC England
Ljubomir Fejsa 32 DM Serbia
Nigel de Jong 36 DM Netherlands
Jack Rodwell 30 DC / DM England
Mattheus Oliveira 27 AMLC Brazil
Paulinho 33 DM / AMC Brazil
Nabil Bentaleb 26 DM Algeria
Clement Grenier 30 DM France
Diego Perrotti 33 AMRLC Argentina
Mohamed Bahlouli 21 AMLC France
Robbie Brady 29 DL / WBL / AML Republic of Ireland
Federico Cartabia 28 AMRLC Argentina
Jordon Ibe 25 AMRL England
Giovani dos Santos 32 AMRLC / FC Mexico
Callum Gribbin 22 AMRC England
Oscar Romero 29 AMRLC Paraguay
Gaston Ramirez 30 AMRLC / FC Uruguay
Sebastian Giovinco 34 AMLC / FC Italy
Hatem Ben Arfa 34 AMRC / FC France
Kevin Mirallas 33 AMRLC Belgium
Jack Byrne 25 AMRLC Republic of Ireland

There are plenty of free agent midfielders on Football Manager 2022 who could still do a job for a Premier League or Championship level club.

Among them is former Arsenal and West Ham playmaker Jack Wilshere - can you help the England international back to his best for one last hurrah as a professional?

Ex Liverpool and Bournemouth winger Jordon Ibe is entering his prime, while Republic of Ireland international Robbie Brady is on the lookout for a new team too.

Former Brazil internatonal Paulinho may fall into the category of 'much maligned', but plenty of teams could do worse than boast an ex-Barcelona and Tottenham midfielder in their ranks.

Jack Byrne's career hasn't quite gone the way he would have hoped after leaving Manchester City and he is available after leaving APOEL.

A host of experienced internationals can be snapped up at the start of the game, including Gaston Ramirez, Diego Perrotti and Sebastian Giovinco.

Best free agent strikers on Football Manager 2022

Name Age Position Nationality
Carlos Tevez 37 AMC / FC Argentina
Fernando Llorente 36 ST Spain
Sergio Diaz 23 AMC / FC Paraguay
Andy Carroll 32 ST England
Graziano Pelle 36 ST Italy
Wilfried Bony 32 ST Ivory Coast
Giuseppe Rossi 34 ST Italy

Carlos Tevez may be approaching his fifth decade, but he can still offer something to perk up an ailing attack, as his fellow veterans Zlatan Ibrahimovic and Cristiano Ronaldo have shown.

How about giving Andy Carroll another chance? Liverpool once forked out £35 million for the towering striker, but his career has been hampered by injuries. Now in his early thirties, Carroll could flourish in the right system.

You could conceivably pair two veteran Italy internationals in Graziano Pelle and Giuseppe Rossi, while ex Swansea strikers Wilfried Bony and Fernando Llorente are also available.

