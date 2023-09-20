'Football is strange' - Newcastle record signing Sandro Tonali leaving door open to AC Milan return and 'won't hide love' for Italian giants

Patrick Rowe
tonali(C)Getty Images
MilanNewcastle UnitedS. TonaliUEFA Champions LeaguePremier League

Newcastle United midfielder Sandro Tonali refused to rule out a return to AC Milan after facing his former side in the Champions League on Tuesday.

  • Tonali joined Newcastle for £60m
  • Faced former club AC Milan
  • Leaves door open for return

WHAT HAPPENED? The 23-year-old midfielder completed a club record £60 million ($75m) switch to Newcastle from Milan in the summer window, bringing to an end his impressive three-year stint at San Siro. Tonali made an emotional return to the Italian club on Tuesday night as Newcastle opened their 2023-24 Champions League campaign with a 0-0 draw against the Rossoneri in Group F. After the match, Tonali risked the wrath of Newcastle supporters by admitting that his heart still belongs to Milan.

WHAT THEY SAID: "Return to AC Milan one day? I don’t know... I’d pay to know my future. Maybe yes, maybe not. Football is strange," the Newcastle and Italy playmaker told Sport Mediaset.

Tonali added: "I’m not closing the door to AC Milan. I can’t and won’t hide my love, passion for Milan."

THE BIGGER PICTURE: Tonali played a total of 72-minutes at San Siro before being replaced by Elliot Anderson. The Magpies will likely view the point as a strong result to kickstart their European voyage, considering the hosts unleashed a total of 25 shots throughout the game without scoring.

Sandro Tonali Newcastle 2023-24 GettySandro Tonali Milan 2022-23Getty Images

WHAT NEXT FOR NEWCASTLE? Eddie Howe will now prepare his side for a Premier League clash against Sheffield United on Sunday afternoon.

