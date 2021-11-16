‘Football is cruel’ - Mamelodi Sundowns’ Tshabalala disturbed despite Malabo Kings win

Mamelodi Sundowns ladies coach Jerry Tshabalala was left confused with the team’s performance despite reaching the final of the Caf Women’s Champions League on Monday.

After a 0-0 draw in regulation time, the ladies from South Africa needed penalties to go through 5-4 over Malabo Kings of Equatorial Guinea at Al-Salam Stadium.

Tshabalala was overwhelmed by the result, adding how his team played very good football compared to the other games in the group phase but could not win the game convincingly.

'I should say football is cruel'

“I don’t know whether I am excited or whatever, but I am happy that we are in the final,” Tshabalala told reporters after the game as quoted by Phakaaathi.

“Football is bad, I am not sure if I should say football is cruel. You look at our performance today [Monday] compared to the group stages, we never played such good football [in the group stage].

“We didn’t look organised, but the results were there. But, today [Monday] we played good football and the results were not there."

On Sundown's overall display,” Tshabalala said: “We created a lot of chances, but we didn’t convert them. I am a little bit confused, but I am happy for my players for showing a good fighting spirit.

“We showed that we can play good football, we are a good team and we played good football. I am happy with the performance of the girls, despite that, we didn’t convert our chances, but I am hoping come the final we will convert the chances that we create.”

'We have 90 minutes to make history'

Sundowns will now meet Ghanaian champions Sekondi Hasaacas Ladies in Friday’s final while FAR Rabat from Morocco will fight for bronze against Malabo Kings on Thursday.

Tshabalala also spoke of what to expect in the final, insisting Sundowns are out to make history.

“We don’t have to sit [at the back], we just have to go for it. We only have 90 minutes to make history,” Tshabalala continued.

“I know we are playing against a very strong side. But I know my players, when we play against a strong side they come to the party.”