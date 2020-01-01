Football documentaries: How to watch Netflix, Amazon Prime & other movies on streaming services

Football documentaries have been on the rise recently.

Manchester City: All or Nothing was released in 2018 which was an in-depth look at how Pep Guardiola's side clinched the Premier League title in the most exemplary of seasons last campaign, with other documentaries also detailing the more obscure and less-widely covered subjects – such as racism, homophobia in football and controversial behind-the-scenes looks at the World Cup.

Goal rounds up the best football documentaries on Netflix and Amazon Prime.

How to watch football documentaries on Netflix

Netflix is an online video streaming services that is subscription-based, with users able to choose out of three plans: Basic ($7.99 / £5.99), Standard ($10.99 / £7.99) and Premium ($13.99 / £9.99).

New users will be able to enjoy a one-month trial of Netflix upon sign up, and will not be charged until after the trial ends.

All plans will have unlimited viewing selection of the entire catalogue of television and films on Netflix, though limitations will be set for how many screens are able to be active at the same time between accounts, and HD availability.

What football documentaries can I watch on Netflix?

Netflix has a wide selection of football-related documentaries within their selection, with several features focused on the likes of football icons, individual teams and more investigative offerings.

In Becoming Zlatan (2015), the documentary uses rare footage to follow iconic star Zlatan Ibrahimovic through his rocky early years and his 2005 breakthrough.

The 2016 documentary Les Bleus: Une Autre Histoire de charts 20 years of the French national team, whose ups and downs have mirrored those of French society.

The history and philosophy of one of the world's most beloved and successful clubs, , is chronicled in Barca Dreams (2015) , and one of Netflix's most recent releases, First Team: , follows the giants on and off the pitch as they attempt to win a seventh straight Italian title and achieve glory.

In Class of '92 – Out of their League (2015), years after their own run as football champions, five former Man United stars buy a local non-league team and try to take it to the distance.

Forbidden Games – The Justin Fashanu Story (2017) chronicles the tragic, true story of Justin Fashanu, the first openly gay man to have played professional football.

In Boca Juniors Confidential (2018): The players, staff and coaches of Argentine powerhouse Boca Juniors provide an exclusive, behind-the-scenes look at the legendary club.

The docuseries Becoming Champions (2018) looks at the stories behind athletes and countries that have achieved World Cup champion status such as , , , , and .

French fans, celebrities and athletes retrace the exhilarating events of July 12, 1998 in the documentary film The Perfect Day (2016) as France earned an historic win in the World Cup final.

In the wake of an international scandal, Planet FIFA (2016) takes a look at how the governing body of association football became a bloated and corrupt money-making machine. The film gives an interview filled understanding of the world's largest corrupted sports organisation and how the Swiss banks have been complicit in it since the 1960's.

In Le K Benzema (2017), the and France forward opens up about his career and addresses accusations that threatened his role with Les Bleus.

The furor over the addition of two Muslim players to the Beitar Jerusalem soccer club in Forever Pure (2016) underscores the role of institutionalised racism in Israel.

In Songs of Ben (2016) you meet the folks who wanted a Major League Soccer club in Philadelphia so badly they became fans before it even existed.

Forever Chape (2018) follows in the wake of the plane crash that claimed the lives of 71 people and how Brazilian club Chapecoense seeks to rebuild the team that made history.

How to watch football documentaries on Amazon Prime Video

Amazon offers Prime Video service to all Prime members, with all users able to enjoy a 30-day trial of the service.

Amazon Prime membership costs $119 / £79 for a yearly subscription or $12.99 / £7.99 per month, but also includes unlimited, free two-day shipping on many items. Amazon Prime users also get access to the company's growing selection of streaming shows and movies.

What football documentaries can I watch on Amazon Prime Video?

Steven Gerrard – Make Us Dream (2018): An original Prime documentary, it is a retelling on the meteoric thirty-year development of Steven Gerrard, and of the sport of football itself.

Amazon also released another Prime original in : All or Nothing earlier in the year, a fly-on-the-wall look at Pep Guardiola's rise to the top and their exhilarating race to win the Premier League title in 2017-18.

In The Class of '92 (2013), the documentary follows a group of youngsters who joined as teenagers and went on to become the greatest team in England's illustrious football history.

Football Hell (2017) looks into the preparations into the 2022 World Cup in , where allegedly 4,000 workers will have died in the building of the tournament. This staggering figure indicates the slave-like conditions the builders of football's most expensive construction project are enduring.

The Workers Cup (2018) is a further look inside Qatar's labour camps, African and Asian migrant workers building the facilities of the 2022 World Cup compete in a football tournament of their own.

Jorge Mendes – The Super Agent (2012) is an exclusive approach to the man that represents many of the major football players and managers of today, while Soul (2018) follows actor and comedian Jay Baruchel on an epic road trip through Canada, Ireland and with well-known journalist Eoin O'Callaghan.

In Cruyff – The Last Match (2015), the documentary looks into the historic signing of Johan Cruyff for FC Barcelona and how it was not only a sports revolution, but a social and cultural one.

In Kicking It (2008) the lives of homeless people are changed forever through an international soccer competition as this film follows six players setting off for Cape Town to play in the Homeless World Cup.

The documentary Ronaldo vs Messi - Faceoff! (2018) has experts comparing the superstars that are Ronaldo and Messi as well as their upbringing, progression into the world of sports, skills, talent and off-pitch marketability.

Three Lions fans will be eager to watch Bobby (2016), a powerful, dramatic and deeply personal portrait of England's only World Cup-winning captain Bobby Moore. A genuine footballing icon Moore fought battles besides those witnessed on the football field.

How can I watch football documentaries on other streaming websites?

Websites such as Hulu, YouTube and Google Play also have their own selection of football documentaries available to rent and stream online.

Hulu Plus (US only) costs $7.99 per month or $95.88 per year, while YouTube and Google Play videos are able for rental on an individual basis with a user account.