Folarin Balogun returns to Ligue 1 action with Reims for first time since committing future to USMNT

The striker is back in Ligue 1 action for the first time such switching his allegiance to the Stars and Stripes.

WHAT HAPPENED? Balogun has been in the spotlight all week after confirming he will represent the USMNT over England and Nigeria at international level. The Arsenal loanee will now switch his focus back to club matters on Sunday and a clash with Angers for Reims. Balogun has been named in the starting XI for the Ligue 1 match.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The 21-year-old will be hoping to add to his tally of 19 goals in France's top flight this season. Balogun was on target last time out against Lens to end a run of four games without a goal for Reims in the league.

WHAT'S NEXT? Balogun and Reims have two more Ligue 1 fixtures to play after Angers. Reims head to Lyon next and then finish off their campaign at home to Montpellier. The forward could then debut for the USMNT on June 15 against Mexico in the CONCACAF Nations League semi-final.