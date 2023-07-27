Folarin Balogun heading to Italy! Inter lead AC Milan in race to sign Arsenal striker after missing out on Romelu Lukaku

Inter are leading AC Milan in the race to sign Arsenal striker Folarin Balogun this summer.

Inter emerge as favourites

Milan also interested

Arsenal have placed Balogun on transfer list

WHAT HAPPENED? The Independent reports that Inter are currently leading the race to sign Balogun, who Mikel Arteta has placed on the transfer list as he bids to boost his transfer kitty. Monaco and RB Leipzig are also interested in signing the striker, but Inter have emerged as favourites.

THE BIGGER PICTURE: The Serie A club were interested in signing Romelu Lukaku from Chelsea but they have shelved that pursuit after he opened talks with Serie A rivals Juventus and appear to be aiming to secure Balogun's signature instead. The United States men's national team ace scored 22 goals on loan at French club Reims last season.

AND WHAT'S MORE: Arteta has already seen Arsenal strengthen his squad by signing Kai Havertz, Declan Rice and Jurrien Timber, and the club are now attempting to raise further funds through sales. Balogun has subsequently been told that he can leave, although it is said the Spaniard took some time to make the decision.

WHAT NEXT? Arsenal play Monaco in the Emirates Cup on August 2.