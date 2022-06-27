Florentin Pogba reveals talks with Pires and Anelka after completing move to India’s ATK Mohun Bagan

The 31-year-old is the club’s second overseas signing of the transfer window after Brendan Hamill

Guinea international Florentin Pogba has revealed he had a conversation with former Arsenal players Nicolas Anelka and Robert Pires when he joined Indian Super League side ATK Mohun Bagan.

Pogba, brother of former Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba, joined the Mariners – in a two-year deal - from French side FC Sochaux-Montbeliard and became their second overseas signing.

"I still have a lot to know about the ISL and Indian football in general. However, I have spoken to Nicolas Anelka and Roberto Pires about the league and Indian football, and going by what they said, football is a loved sport in the country," Pogba said as per Sports Star.

"India is a new country for me, and the main reason behind coming here was to take on a new challenge. The ISL is a championship I do not know much about, so it is important to familiarise myself with the other teams."

The former St-Etienne defender also spoke highly of his new club and his expectations: "ATKMB is a club not only known in India but is a respected name in Asian football as well," he added.

"So, it is a huge honour for me to play for a club which has had so much success throughout the years."

"ATKMB is a club with a strong supporter base and making my debut in Indian football with this club is an amazing feeling. I know the weight this jersey carries and I am looking forward to the day when I will get on the pitch donning the colours of the club."

Apart from his admiration of the club, Pogba made a promise to the fans and recognised their love for the team.

"Fans are the heart of any club and it is our aim to move forward with them," he concluded. "I have always loved playing in a stadium filled with fans and it is a good feeling knowing that I will get to cherish that feeling in this club as well.

"I am looking forward to the day I play in front of the passionate Green and Maroon fans. The fans should know how proud I am to become a Mariner. I promise them that I will give my best to win a trophy and make our fans happy."

ATKMB head coach Juan Ferrando explained why he is happy to have the Guinean on his team.

"Pogba is a determined footballer and he always tries to give his best. As a coach, it is good to have a player who is always ready to get out of his comfort zone," Ferrando said.

"He can create attacking chances from a defensive position and, from what I have seen, his ability to thread defence-splitting passes will benefit us. Also, his ability to read the danger and prevent any attacking threat by the opposition is a valuable asset."

Pogba has also had playing stints with Turkey's Genclerbirligi and in Major Soccer League while turning out for Atlanta United.