FKF's approval standing between Gor Mahia and Al-Hilal friendly

Both clubs have considered the game as an important part of their preparations ahead of the next Champions League assignments

are awaiting Football Federation (FKF) approval before flying to Sudan for a friendly match against Sudan’s Al-Hilal on Wednesday.

Sudan’s giants were the first to confirm the plans for the friendly as the two teams prepare for the first round matches in the Caf .

“The sports department of Al-Hilal club can confirm the plans of Kenyan Gor Mahia’s arrival for a friendly match,” Al-Hilal confirmed through a post on their Facebook page.

“Al-Hilal Club's vice-chairman of the normalization committee and the head of the sporting sector of Al-Hilal club, announced the expected arrival of the Gor Mahia team mission at the capital Khartoum this month for a friendly match with Al-Hilal.”

The game, according to the hosts of the friendly tie, has been planned in order to help the technical bench specifically assess the readiness of the players ahead of their game against later in December.

“This is meant as one way for Al-Hilal’s preparations before the game against Asante Kotoko of in the Caf Champions League this month,” the club added. “The match will be played at the Al-Hilal Stadium before the team leaves for Kumasi.

“The match will be critical for the purpose of physical and technical preparedness of the players.”

On the other hand, Gor Mahia confirmed their travel plans but it must first be approved by the FKF.

“Pending approval by Football Kenya Federation, we are set to fly out on Monday next week to Khartoum, Sudan to play a high profile friendly match against Al-Hilal on Wednesday,” K’Ogalo announced.

“This is part of our preparation for the Champions League matches.”

Gor Mahia managed to see off APR of Rwanda in the preliminary round after a strong show in Nairobi which saw them progress 4-3 on aggregate.

But their visit to Sudan for the friendly has come when they are not sure whether stand-in coach Sammy Omollo will be available.

Omollo has returned to Posta for weekly training sessions ahead of the FKF Premier League game against Wazito FC on Sunday, December 13.

“The coach is attending our training sessions and whether he will return to Gor Mahia, for sure, I cannot confirm that,” ’ team manager John Terry told Goal.