FKF and Gor Mahia in trouble with Fifa for infringing transfer ban

The involved parties have been accused of disobeying the supreme football body after K'Ogalo brought in new players

Fifa has initiated disciplinary proceedings against Football Kenya Federation and Gor Mahia after the latter used new players in their league assignment despite the transfer ban by the world football governing body.

K'Ogalo were under restriction from Fifa after dismissing ex-players Shafik Batambuze, Dickson Ambundo, and former coach Steven Polack without clearing their dues. Sando Yangaya, Dennis Ng'ang'a, and Peter Lwasa among other new signings featured in the Super Cup against Tusker.

They were also involved in the league assignment against KCB, and it is the reason why the Federation and the Kenyan heavyweights are in trouble. The latter registered the players without getting the green light from Fifa.

What has been said?

"On 15th August, the federation asked FIFA if [Gor Mahia] can sign new players," read a letter to the parties obtained by Goal.

"On 16th August [Dickson Ambundo] informed FIFA that [Gor Mahia] is not respecting the transfer ban imposed because it had allegedly signed a Malian goalkeeper Adama Keita for two years. On the same date, FIFA informed the parties that the ban is still in force

"On 22nd September 2021, the player informed FIFA that several new players that were previously not registered with the club featured in the match. [Ambundo] also stated that he had received part of the amount owed and asked about the status of the transfer ban.

"On the same date, FIFA informed the parties that the transfer ban is still implemented on the club since the total amount has not been paid to the player."

Eventually, the ban was lifted on September 27, two days after K'Ogalo had cleared former players and the coach. However, the club and the Federation are in trouble for allowing the process to take place without clearance.

Recent development contradicts Aduda statements

Gor Mahia Sporting Director Omondi Aduda had, on September 7, told Goal the club had cleared their debts and were just waiting for Fifa clearance.

"Gor Mahia are currently free of any debt, we have cleared all of them," he said.

"Starting with Batambuze, even his lawyer has written to the club confirming receipt of the money and on Ambundo, we also settled his dues through his Nairobi-based lawyer.

Article continues below

"For Polack, it is a done deal as well. Nothing is remaining and all we are now working on is to communicate the same to Fifa and get the green light to sign new players in the ongoing transfer window."

What next?

FKF and Gor Mahia have until Wednesday, October 20 to give their explanations before a hearing on November 4 and eventually a ruling.

Recently, Fifa ordered K'Ogalo to clear Ghanaian Jackson Owusu his dues or risk another ban. The club owes the West African more than Ksh.3 million.