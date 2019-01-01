Five of the best FIFA players in the world to watch for in the FIFA Global Series PlayStation Playoffs

The world's top 60 professional players of EA Sports' annual title will compete for a spot in the FIFA eWorld Cup in August

After a month break, competitive is back as EA Sports look to end the season in style. Before the grand finale of the FIFA eWorld Cup can be played, the 32 qualifying players need to be decided in the FIFA Global Series Playoffs.

A week after Xbox's top 16 are decided it will be time for the PlayStation 4 division to step up and take their chance.

The top 60 PlayStation players from the FIFA Global Series as well as four invited FIFA Online 4 (South East Asia's version of the game) will compete in the tournament between July 12-14 with the winner taking home 1,800 FIFA Global Series points.

The top 16 PlayStation players with the most accumulated points throughout the season will then proceed to the FIFA eWorld Cup.

The undoubted top dog on PlayStation is Nicolas "Nicolas99fc" Villalba with his 7,970 FIFA Global Series points but the division has had a lot of different winners throughout the year which is why this tournament will be so exciting.

That's why Goal has decided to highlight five other players who have the potential to make waves at the play-offs in .

Shellzz

One of the bigger names on the PlayStation side, 's Shaun "Shellzz" Springette will be desperate to go all the way and finally win a tournament.

The Englishman ​made a name for himself when he won the PlayStation side of his first ever professional tournament but hasn't quite been able to fulfil his potential since.

Speaking to Goal, Shellz admitted "it's been a tough year" as he failed to qualify for tournaments early on but has found form in 2019 which has so far been highlighted by a high finish at the sixth FUT Champions Cup.

Currently sitting 27th with 1524 FIFA Global Series Points, Shellzz will likely need to at least finish second to win 1080 additional points in order to break into the top 16.

FUTWIZ Marko

Speaking of the top 16, the gatekeeper of that elite group is currently Mark "FUTWIZ Marko" Brian Brijeski who sits in that valuable 16th spot with 2,056 FIFA Global Series Points.

The Australian has dominated his local scene after winning the E-League and has been consistent all season, achieving six top 12 finishes in 2019.

His performance in Germany will play a major role in who qualifies for the FIFA eWorld Cup. If he can continue his impressive form following the month-long break then he'll have nothing to worry about.

Stefano Pinna

The highest-ranked player on this list, 's Stefano Pinna will be without a doubt the most fascinating player to watch at this tournament.

The Belgian is currently third in the PlayStation FIFA Global Series Rankings with 4,710 points, which is extremely impressive considering he has taken an extended break from competing in the game.

With his place in the FIFA eWorld Cup confirmed, this tournament doesn't really matter for Pinna in theory but it will be important he shows that the break has helped and he still looks sharp.

After coming runner-up in the eWorld Cup last year, the PSV man finally won a cross-console final earlier this year and will be hoping he can do that on the biggest stage.

Dagnolf96

Potentially one of the biggest surprise packages of the season, Daniele "Dagnolf96" Tealdi has come out of nowhere in the late stages of the season.

The Italian is one of the most inform players in the world right now having won the ELeague Cup in Atlanta and securing a top-eight finish in Bucharest at the PGL Masters - all within his first year competing.

The future is certainly bright for Dagnolf but considering his late start it's going to be a monumental struggle to climb from 35th in the rankings into the top 16.

Doolsta

Moving to the States, Cormac "Doolsta" Dooley has had a very impressive season.

The player has dominated America after winning every eMLS event this year however, he hasn't quite been able to translate that form onto the international stage.

Article continues below

As a result, Doolsta currently finds himself just outside of the qualifying places at 18th with 1,963 points. Still, we know Doolsta can win a tournament so if everything clicks for him in Germany we will surely see him at the FIFA eWorld Cup.