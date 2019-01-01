'First big hoax of the season' - Napoli shut down Allan & Insigne rumours amid PSG & Inter talk

Two leading figures at the Serie A outfit are not for sale despite claims to the contrary by an Italian newspaper, with the club hitting out at gossip

have hit out at media reports claiming Carlo Ancelotti has agreed to the sales of Allan and Lorenzo Insigne, calling speculation "the first big hoax of the season".

midfielder Allan and international Insigne are two of Napoli's most valuable assets and have been linked with moves – the former apparently particularly interesting and the latter said to be a target for .

A report by Italian publication Gazzetta dello Sport claimed Ancelotti had given Napoli chiefs the OK to the players' sales in order to raise the funds required to sign Kostas Manolas, James Rodriguez and Hirving Lozano.

But Napoli moved to shut down such speculation on Monday, insisting the players are not for sale.

A brief statement on Twitter read: "The Gazza [Gazzetta] writes that Ancelotti has said OK to the sales of Allan and Insigne.

"We can call that the first big hoax of the season. Napoli players are not for sale, and no offer worthy of them has come in. If offers arrive, they will be evaluated."

Allan featured 33 times in last term as Napoli finished as runners-up for a second successive season, while Insigne made 28 appearances, netting 10 goals.

The latter has hinted that a move could be made at some stage, telling Corriere dello Sport in April: “I am 28 years old [this year] and it could happen that I receive an offer I can’t refuse.

“I’ve proved what I am worth and there are people around who appreciate me.”

Insigne is not actively pushing for a transfer though, as he added: “Right now, in this phase, I am not even thinking about it.

“However, I know full well that there are those around who appreciate me. But there are no clubs, no approaches, no shows of interest.

“It is my duty to think, without being immodest, that over the years at Napoli I’ve shown what I can do.

“I know people think I hired Mino Raiola because I was looking for a move, but that is not true, and you are free to think that. I hired Raiola because I consider him to be, along with Jorge Mendes, the best around and a real authority.

“As long as I am at Napoli, I will always give 110 per cent and I want to stay here for a long time.”



