Firmino shakes off illness to be available for Liverpool vs Bayern clash

The Brazilian forward had been a doubt for the Champions League last 16 first leg following a virus but has now been cleared to play

have been handed a boost ahead of their clash with with Roberto Firmino cleared to link up with Jurgen Klopp's squad.

Firmino had missed training at Melwood on Monday due to a virus, but was able to join up with his team-mates ahead of this evening's game.

The news will come as a fillip for Klopp, who is already preparing to use midfielder Fabinho as an auxiliary centre-back for the last 16, first leg tie at Anfield.

Dejan Lovren is unlikely to feature having sat out of yesterday's training session, the Croatian not yet recovered from a hamstring injury sustained last month.

Firmino, though, is expected to start in a three-man attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, meaning the Brazilian will maintain his record of featuring in all 34 of Liverpool's European games under Klopp.

Bayern, meanwhile, will make a late decision over winger Kingsley Coman, who suffered a knock in their game with last week.

More to follow...