Firmino shakes off illness to be available for Liverpool vs Bayern clash
Liverpool have been handed a boost ahead of their Champions League clash with Bayern Munich with Roberto Firmino cleared to link up with Jurgen Klopp's squad.
Firmino had missed training at Melwood on Monday due to a virus, but was able to join up with his team-mates ahead of this evening's game.
The news will come as a fillip for Klopp, who is already preparing to use midfielder Fabinho as an auxiliary centre-back for the last 16, first leg tie at Anfield.
Dejan Lovren is unlikely to feature having sat out of yesterday's training session, the Croatian not yet recovered from a hamstring injury sustained last month.
Firmino, though, is expected to start in a three-man attack with Sadio Mane and Mohamed Salah, meaning the Brazilian will maintain his record of featuring in all 34 of Liverpool's European games under Klopp.
Bayern, meanwhile, will make a late decision over winger Kingsley Coman, who suffered a knock in their Bundesliga game with Augsburg last week.
